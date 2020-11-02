 BBI: How 70 new constituencies will be distributed

The Building Bridges Initiative Campaign Steering team has revealed the formula that will guide allocation of the proposed extra 70 seats in the National Assembly.

The BBI report has recommended an additional 70 seats in what its drafters say is meant to address gender, People living with disabilities and under representation in heavily populated areas.

According to the BBI Campaign Steering team, the population quota will now become 132,138 people per Member of Parliament. The new proposals will see the National Assembly have a total of 360 MPs up from the current 290.

In some of the proposals, Mombasa County which currently has six MPs will have an extra three to serve a population of 1,208,333.

Kilifi County, with a population of 1,4453,787 will vote for a total of 11 MPs up from the previous 7. The new population per quota in Kilifi will now become 132,162 per Member of Parliament.

Kiambu, the second largest County in terms of population and currently having 12 MPs will get an additional 6 according to the new proposal.

If the new recommendations are endorsed through a referendum, Nairobi County which currently has 17 constituencies will get an additional 16 new seats to serve its 4,397,073 residents. The new people per representation according to the BBI Campaign steering team will be 133,245.

While addressing the media in Naivasha, Siaya Senator James Orengo said that approximately 300 MPs from both Parliament and the Senate had declared total and unwavering commitment to support the BBI report.

“We have gathered here as Members of Parliament numbering nearly 300 from the National assembly and Senate to express our unequivocal support for the BBI,” he said.

He added that they are ready to popularize the document countrywide.