BBI: I believe in God, says Raila as he woos clergy

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit back at his critics for suggesting that he does not believe in God.

Odinga who met religious leaders from across the country at Ufungamano house on Thursday proclaimed he was a beneficiary of God’s mercies and miracles while dismissing those who have associated him with alleged witchcraft and ungodly actions as pretenders.

“ I’m a beneficiary of God’s mercies and miracles, so many times I’m left speechless when holier-than-thou members of our country say that Raila does not believe in God….ni mtu wa vitendawili…who will not believe in God after going through what I have gone through? he posed.

The former Premier who has been on an overdrive campaigning for the Building Bridges’ initiative (BBI) recounted his life experiences marked by family tragedy, political struggles, the assassination of his friends and torture at detention cells.

“Who would not believe in God after what I have personally gone through with my family? I have seen men and women I was in a struggle with assassinated, comrades disappearing without a trace or comrades immobilised and eventually made to die from torture….. It is by the grace of God that I have survived all the tribulations and challenges. I believe in God” he said.

He thanked the church for coming through for him during the dark moments.

“There was a time in my life when the Bible, the Quran and letters from my wife and children were all I had to read…day in, day out, for years…not days or weeks, years”

He rallied the church leaders to support the BBI document which he said roots for inclusivity and oneness.

“I called you (religious leaders) today to appeal to you support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta, myself and the BBI. I am here to appeal to you to be the Moses and Joshua of the Exodus and help our people overcome the giants on the way and get us to Canaan”

He added “We want a partnership with the Church. In 2010 there were wild allegations that were made… some said the new constitution was going to introduce abortion, some talked of the Kadhis courts etc. This document is about inclusivity & oneness”

Odinga revisited the contentious issue of church donations cautioning the leaders to be wary of graft monies.

“We support the growth of the Church… we support the funding of the Church but we are against the use of the Church to play politics. People should also not use the church to launder money” he added.

He lauded the men of the cloth for the significant role they played in infusing fresh hope into Kenyans when the Coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

“When corona reached our borders and all looked lost, you (religious leaders) gave us a reason to hope and believe that God will not forsake us. And indeed God has been on our side. The worst the world predicted for us has turned into a false prophecy”.

The country is headed for a referendum after the electoral agency IEBC on Tuesday cleared the BBI draft bill following successful verification of 1.4 million signatures.

The BBI bill that is now heading to county assemblies must be endorsed by not less than 24 counties in order to move to the next stage.