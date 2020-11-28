BBI: Leaders drum up support as signature collection continues

Various leaders across the country have on Saturday drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative report as countrywide signature collections continue.

In Kiambu, Governor James Nyoro challenged area leaders to shelve their political interests and go all out to collect one million signatures by Wednesday.

The Governor who traversed several Sub Counties while leading the signature collection exercise urged Kiambu leaders to mobilize residents to participate in the exercise saying the County stood to benefit a lot if BBI is passed.

Nyoro cited the additional six constituencies the County is expected to get as proposed in the BBI saying it translated to additional Ksh 600 million as Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and its benefits therein.

During a tree planting exercise in Migori, Industrialization Principal Secretary Francis Owino said that through BBI the winner takes it all would be addressed.

According to PS Owino, the document which has been generated by experts after looking at the trend of divisions during and after general elections that has continued to divide Kenyans would come to an end.

In Mombasa, during the launch of the signatures, coastal leaders present at the event said the region would benefit immensely should it pass.

On her part, Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko said document aimed at strengthening the current constitution and called on Kenyans to support it for a better and brighter future.

She said the proposed changes emphasise on equal distribution of resources and inclusivity which seeks to end hostility and violence among the diverse communities in every election cycle.