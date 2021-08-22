BBI: NGO Council calls on Kenyans, institutions to learn from ruling

The National Council of NGOs (NGO Council) in Kenya is calling on Kenyans and the various institutions charged with key responsibilities on the related areas as observed by the courts to keenly learn from the High court and Court of Appeal decision to upholding the same so as to improve the future processes relating to the same.

In a statement Saturday, the National Council of NGOs Chairman Stephen Cheboi noted that the ruling had a lot to learn from.

“…and thus our humble appeal to Kenyans and institutions charged with the various responsibilities to learn from the ruling and improve their engagements in such future processes, there is a need to learn from the BBI key court findings has been identified in the high court and the court of appeal rulings.”He said

The council at the same time lauded various leaders and Kenyans for respecting the Court of Appeal decision on the BBI process.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal validated the decision by the High Court to render the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process null and void.

The country’s second-highest court ruled that the outcome of the BBI process – the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, was unconstitutional citing ‘usurpation of the people’s exercise of sovereign power.’