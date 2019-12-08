BBI recommendations not solution to end election violence, say leaders

A section of leaders have said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) recommendations are not the solution to chaos witnessed in the country after every election period.

Speaking at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Makueni County, ACK Siakago Cathedral Church in Embu County and Mukaro African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Nyeri County in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, the leaders said the implementation of BBI report was not a solution to perennial post-election-chaos in the country.

“Unless the leaders who are defeated during elections concede defeat, the BBI recommendations will not help solve the problem,” said Ms Mwau.

She said the manner in which the BBI report was launched at the Bomas where some leaders traded accusations over the planning was a clear indication that the Initiative would divide the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ms Jumwa said some leaders were not sincere in their calls for a referendum, adding that they were pursuing selfish ends.

“Now, some people have started talking about the committee of experts yet BBI report does not talk about it. This is why it is about selfish interests,” she added.

Mr Kuria said Kenyans know those behind chaos after every election, noting that BBI was not a solution to the problems facing the country during the electioneering period.

“The problem of post-election chaos is as a result of the failure by some leaders to embrace democratic ideals and concede defeat,” said the Gatundu South MP.

Mr Musyoka said they were ready to implement the BBI report whether through a referendum or Parliament.

“We are ready to implement the BBI report because it has not created any special seat for anyone, ” said Mr Musyoka.

Ms Wahome called for a quick implementation of the BBI report “so that Kenyans can focus on the country’s development agenda”.

“Let them bring the BBI as soon as possible we cannot politic about BBI for two years, it is time we focussed on development,” she said.

The Deputy President told Kenyans not to panic over the implementation of the BBI report, adding that a consensus would soon be arrived at on the mode of implementation.

“We will meet and agree on its implementation,” said Dr Ruto.

He asked leaders not to use BBI as an avenue to divide the country so as to achieve their selfish ends.

At the same time, the Deputy President said the construction work on the Thwake Dam was progressing well.

He said the dam that is being constructed at a cost of Sh 30 billion upon completion would provide water for irrigation for more than 30,000 acres of land in Kitui and Makueni counties.

“The dam upon completion will benefit more than 300,000 residents of Makueni and Kitui counties in terms of clean drinking water and for irrigation purposes,” said Dr Ruto.