BBI: Nyandarua leaders call for inclusivity in debate

As the debate on the Building Bridges Initiative report gains momentum, a section of leaders from Nyandarua Country have asked for time to read and understand the contents of the document.

Led by Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome, Women Rep’ Faith Gitau and Ol-Joro Orok MP Michael Muchira, observed that it was a crucial document that requires critical analysis to ensure that views of Kenyans are put into considerations.

The leaders’ criticized some of the recommendations saying some need to be re-looked into to ensure they correspond with the interests of Kenyans.

They noted that some of the posts that have been recommended to be scrapped such as the Women Representative should be done away with saying such positions come in handy in reaching the common mwananchi through the Affirmative Action Funds channelled through NGAAF and hence should remain.

They added that recommendations on the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries from Parliament should also trickle down to the County level where governors can also pick an MCA to be a County Executive Committee Member.

They also want all leaders to be brought on board if the agenda of the report is to unite the county, and now a situation where only a few individuals are involved.