BBI proponents have to apologise to Kenyans says Ruto

The backers of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) must stop lying to the country that it was the only route to increasing resources to the counties, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He said the BBI proponents must forward their proposal on the additional resources to the devolved units of government to Parliament if they were true to the cause.

“Counties can still be given more funds through Parliament without the conmanship in the BBI,” he said.

He explained that even the creation of additional constituencies was feasible without taking the country through the unnecessarily and costly route of amending the Constitution.

“If Kenyans were in need of more constituencies, then the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would have been engaged.”

Dr Ruto said it was time the country was spared of reckless deceit from some leaders out to score political points after failing to sell BBI to Kenyans.

He said the BBI proponents have to apologise to Kenyans for sabotaging the Big Four agenda.

“It would have created millions of jobs opportunities besides ensuring that all Kenyans have access to affordable medical care. But all these gains went down the drain because of the BBI,” he added.

Even with intimidations and huge resources used, the Deputy President argued that “there was no way BBI was going to pass.”

Faith leaders are central to the socio-economic transformation of Kenya. They are the cornerstones of communities, with an extensive reach to every corner of our country. pic.twitter.com/n6sfDqUJG5 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 23, 2021

He said BBI was “the biggest fraud and the most dangerous assignment” ever pursued in Kenya that would have destroyed its democractic ideals because of the establishment of an imperial president.

“It must therefore fail, and die forever.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah said the collapse of BBI was long overdue.

“It never meant anything good to our country,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke Thursday at his Karen Residence when he fellowshipped with spiritual leaders from various churches and mosques from Makueni County.