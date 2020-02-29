BBI rally moves to Mt Kenya

Meru County is today hosting the Building Bridges Initiative . Various activation meetings were held in different parts of the region in preparation of the 7th Public BBI rally, at the Kinoru Stadium.

One meeting, which was attended by about 500 people as well as local leaders, was held at Thika Greens in Murang’a.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the BBI Secretariat who took the locals through the BBI Report.

Another meeting was held at General Matenjagwo stadium in Kandara where BBI officials led by Ambassador Stephen Karau took those in attendance through the Nine-Point Agenda of the BBI report.

Ambassador Karau urged Kenyans to read and understand the content of the BBI report warning that politicians will misguide them as they had hijacked the process.

Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria expressed fears that there were some cartels out to hijack the BBI process for their succession equation game plan.

Wa Iria defended the proposal to introduce the Prime Minister’s position saying it is not meant to satisfy selfish interests but for the National cohesion.

Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto insists the Building bridges initiative process must focus on improving the lives of Kenyans and not awarding politicians leadership positions.

Speaking in Gilgil constituency, Ruto assured Kenyans of freedom to live and conduct business in any part of the country.

His call coming as the national congress of Pentecostal churches urged Kenyans to snub ongoing BBI forums b alleging the contents of the report had been changed to promote personal interests.