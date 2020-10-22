BBI recommends radical changes in police service

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is proposing radical changes geared towards addressing confusion in command structures of the National police service.

The Bill seeks to amend Chapter Fourteen of the Constitution on National Security that will see the merger of constituent units of the National Police Service and provide clarity on the unity of command in the service.

According to the report, the National Police Service Commission will be abolished and replaced by a more powerful Kenya Police Council which will oversee policy and command functions of the National Police Service in collaboration with the Inspector General of Police.

The council will be responsible for policy coordination of the National Police Service and perform any other function prescribed by national legislation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Clause 59 of the Bill proposes to amend Article 245 (Command of the National PoliceService) to offer clarity on the centrality of command control by the Inspector General of Police to the Police Service” reads the report.

The Inspector-General of the National Police Service, who will have more powers according to the outlined new role, will sit in the police council that consists of the Cabinet Secretary responsible for internal security, who is the chairperson; two senior members of the National Police Service units appointed by the President; and the Principal Secretary in the Ministry responsible for internal security.

Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service will also be integrated into the National Police Service. The abolishment of the National police commission will put to rest supremacy battles that have been witnessed between the office of the IG and the commission.

National security

The amendment also seeks to establish the Independent Policing Oversight Commission as an independent commission with the mandate of ensuring accountability of the police service.

The commission shall be the successor to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, which is established under an Act of Parliament. The Commission is expected to provide an effective mechanism of oversight on the conduct of the members of the police service in discharging their work and their relation to the citizens.

Other changes touch on the national security council that will be required to include the Prime Minister.

The proposal is to review the National Security Council (NSC) existing strategy to have a more proactive, preventative and pre-emptive comprehensive National Security Strategy.