BBI report is basically done, says Raila

ODM Raila Odinga may have just thrown the spanner in the works for stating that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will not accommodate additional recommendations being fronted by disgruntled groups.

Odinga clarified that the document will only be opened up for fine-tuning and not new proposals as reported.

He said on his Twitter handle that there is significantly little chance of new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists.

It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it. However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 10, 2020

Confusion surrounds his latest stance a week after he and President Uhuru Kenyatta gave in to demands to listen to dissenting voices with a view to reaching a consensus.

Odinga declared that the document is basically done and there was no room for alterations.

The report is the brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga following the famous handshake.

Leaders have been expressing their views on the contents of the report, giving reasons for either supporting or opposing it.

The former Premier spoke after a meeting with China’s Ambassador Zhou Pingjian.

He noted that the world needs a speedy return to multilateralism and co-operation in managing global affairs, including Covid-19 and climate change.