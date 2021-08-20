BBI Ruling: Leaders react to Court of Appeal’s decision

Leaders from a cross-section of the political divide have reacted to the Court of Appeal’s verdict declaring the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) null and void.

A seven-bench Judge ruled that the outcome of the BBI process – the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, was unconstitutional citing ‘usurpation of the people’s exercise of sovereign power.’

Deputy President William Ruto welcomed the court’s ruling nullifying the Building Bridges Initiative report constitutional amendment process.

“God, our heavenly father has come through for Kenya and stopped the coalition of the known, the mighty, and the powerful from destroying our constitution. Our God, help the alliance of the unknown, the jobless, the hustlers & struggling farmers to now engineer our economy from bottom up,” said the Deputy President.

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi said that the long-drawn BBI process has been taxing to Kenyans.

He added that the BBI process has supped Kenyans their energy, attention, time and tested their patience to no limit. Kenyans both for and against BBI, being an extremely resilient people, have borne the BBI journey stoically.

“It is due to this peculiar Kenyan character of perseverance that the BBI process did not witness any violent scenes reminiscence of such contentious political undertakings; though there were some ugly provocations in some instances,” said Musalia Mudavadi.

He said that as ANC it respected the decision of the Court of Appeal to uphold of the High Court one on the BBI matter in belief in the rule of law and independence of the Judiciary; and other independent offices and commissions set out in the Constitution.

“The BBI process was just a conversation. There may be “Victors” in today’s decision and we can’t deny them a victory parade. But in a conversation about bettering our society there can never be winners and losers in the strict sense. UNITY is more important,” said ODM SG Edwin Sifuna.

“Much respect to all the Advocates and litigants that have helped shape the jurisprudence and bring clarity on the amendment power as set out in our constitution. We pick lessons and move on in the knowledge that the desire for a more perfect union will never die,” he added.