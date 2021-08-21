BBI Ruling: Ruto says it’s a win-win for the people, Constitution

Deputy President William Ruto says Friday’s Court of Appeal decision reaffirms that Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law, not the rule of men, where the Constitution and sovereignty of the people are supreme, and not the political elite.

Addressing the press Saturday from his Karen Residence, Nairobi County, the DP however noted that no one has won or lost.

“It is a win-win for the people and the Constitution: The people have won, the Constitution has won and the rule of law has prevailed. I laud the courage of the judges who have bravely defended the Constitution. God bless you,” he said.

Ruto at the same time called for redirecting of energies that have been expended on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to nation building.

” In this spirit, it is time for us, especially the political class, to set down our battle standards and shed our

partisan armour, and unite in actualising the aspirations of ordinary citizens. It is time for us to join hands and pursue the priorities of wananchi with the same urgency and vigour that had been dedicated to the BBI. We must make up for all the time lost, resources spent and opportunities foregone in the knowledge that time is of the essence. For truly, it is never too late to do the right thing.” he said.

” I, therefore, plead with all leaders to harness the spirit of bipartisanship and direct our minds and energy towards efforts that positively affect the wellbeing of our citizens. I strongly urge that our starting point in this endeavour be to apply our best collective efforts, mobilise and commit adequate resources towards the decisive management of the Covid-19 crisis in order to free up the country, return our people to work and restore our economy to its full flight,” he added

He called for recalibration of policies to address the most pressing issues in the country including youth unemployment and high poverty levels.

” Together with this, we must urgently retrace our path to the Big 4 Agenda, which packaged a comprehensive raft of policy interventions, programmes and projects aimed at creating millions of jobs for our young people, rejuvenating our agriculture for food security, agro-processing, value addition and manufacturing- securing the health of millions of our citizens through Universal Health Care.” said the DP

” We should work with Parliament in its full bipartisan strength to create the legislative framework required to facilitate mobilisation of resources necessary to radically transform agricultural production. This would enable Kenyans achieve food security and nutrition self-sufficiency and create a surplus for diversified agro-processing and manufacturing under the Industrialisation plan. We must finally rise to the challenge of moving over 2.5 million families from nutrition poverty and perennial dependency on food relief.” He noted

He noted that he has held held discussions with legislators and have agreed to fast-track the long-delayed amendments to the NHIF Act in order to unlock the dream of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

” We have agreed on a similar initiative of reintroducing amendments to the Housing Act to establish the framework for the actualisation of the Housing Fund that is a prerequisite for unlocking the housing programme envisaged in the Big 4 plan. This will set the stage for the achievement of the Housing Pillar of the Big 4 Agenda. The housing plan’s twofold promise of making affordable houses available and creating millions of jobs for young Kenyans is the sort of intervention this country needs at this critical point in time.” He added

He said it is time for the country to imagine together a new society that gives priority to the greatest number of its citizens.