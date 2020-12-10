BBI secretariat present signatures to IEBC, says train has left the station

The Building Bridges initiative secretariat says the road to amending the constitution has kicked off in earnest after it presented 4.4 million signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.

Members of the secretariat headed by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and former Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru Thursday held a procession from the BBI national secretariat to IEBC offices daring the naysayers to a contest. The team says the 4.4 million signatures were derived from the over 5 million collected by close of the exercise on Friday.

The presentation of the signatures to IEBC will come as unwelcome news for those who were pushing for further amendments to the document with the window now closed.

Speaking during the ceremony, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed accused those opposing the document of changing positions even after their views were accommodated in the BBI document.

“The train has left the station. And if you have been left behind. Take a taxi and find us in the next stage, if possible.” Said Junet

KANU Secretary General Nick Salat urged Kenyans to seize the opportunity saying the BBI process seeks to unite the country.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati says the Commission will now write to treasury seeking a budget to run the referendum.

The development coming just a day after the High Court dismissed a petition by a voter seeking to stop IEBC from receiving and processing signatures from the Building Bridges Initiative. Justice Jairus Ngaah ruled against an application filed by James Gitau, who lives in the US, seeking to stop IEBC and its agent from acting on the signatures that do not include those of voters from the diaspora.

The judges, however, recommended the matter to be filed as a substantive motion under judicial review orders which could have the IEBC compelled to conduct a signature drive for diaspora voters.

The presentation of the over 4 million signatures now paves way for their verification by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) having surpassed the constitutional threshold of 1 million signatures required to have the document proceed to county assemblies.

IEBC will verify the signatures before submitting the draft Bill to each county assembly for consideration. This has to be done within three months after the date it was submitted to the electoral body.

The draft Bill has to be endorsed by the majority of the county assemblies (at least 24 county assemblies) for it to move to the next level where it will be introduced in parliament. A copy of the draft Bill is to be delivered to the speakers of the two Houses of parliament by respective county assembly speakers including a certificate authenticating its approval by the county assembly.

Several legislative proposals are expected to be enacted by Parliament to implement parts of the BBI report. If the document is adopted by parliament, then, it will finally be subjected to a referendum presenting the electorate with a chance to either approve or reject it.