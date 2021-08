The Building Bridges Initiative Secretariat has announced its plans to challenge last week’s decision by the Court of Appeal quashing the BBI Bill. Through its co-chairs, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, the Secretariat said it will support the anticipated BBI Appeal by the Office of the Attorney General. While poking holes on the verdict of both the High Court and the Court of Appeal, the leaders vowed to stop at nothing in securing the BBI promise.