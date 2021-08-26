The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat has announced that it will support the Attorney General’s move to challenge the Court of Appeal’s verdict at the Supreme Court.

“The overriding sentiment is that we must pursue this matter to the very end. We, therefore, wish to inform the country that as the Secretariat we shall be supporting the appeal of the Attorney General at the Supreme Court on BBI,” said Denis Waweru.

“We believe that the Supreme Court has a wider and more encompassing mandate when dealing with matters of great national interest,” he added.

“we are determined to ensure that some of the very noble proposals in the BBI are not lost and if they have to be lost it must be known that we made our best efforts to secure them.”

On Friday, the Court of Appeal validated High Court’s decision to render the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process null and void.

The country’s second-highest court ruled that the outcome of the BBI process – the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, was unconstitutional citing ‘usurpation of the people’s exercise of sovereign power.’

BBI proponents led by ODM party leader Raila Odinga conceded to to the Appeals Court verdict upholding the High Court judgment that has declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

Raila said that the decision by the Court was remarkable as it formed part of the continuing conversation on the future of the County and the significance of our Constitution to the political culture.

He, however, said that the BBI was never a destination but a journey in an ever-evolving way of life.