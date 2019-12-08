A section of political players have lauded a proposal in the BBI report recommending the re-introduction of the Prime Minister’s position.

Even though they claim this will boost cohesion efforts in the country, the leaders are however pushing for premier with more powers, as opposed to one appointed by the President.

A fortnight after the release of the BBI report the public, leaders continue to share their views on the contents contained therein.

After scrutinizing the 156-page document, Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi holds the view that if implemented it will herald a new beginning for the country.

The lawmaker is, however, making a case for the country to consider having a prime minister who has more powers compared to the one recommended by the report.

His sentiments coming at a time, a section of politicians allied to deputy president William Ruto in the Rift Valley declared their unwavering support to the document as currently drafted.

According to Bahati Legislator Kimani Ngunjiri and her Njoro counterpart Charity Kathambi, the recommendations in the report are timely and will guarantee sustainable security for all while creating a conducive platform for free enterprise and equal participation in the governance of public resources.

The leaders, however, want the concept of devolution to remain as currently structured.

Elsewhere a group christened the Friends of Ruto in Coast region has declared its support to the BBI report.

The group says it backs BBI contrary to reports that it was against recommendations made in the document.