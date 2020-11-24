BBI signature collection to be launched Wednesday

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection will be launched Wednesday according to its secretariat team.

Both President President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are expected to grace the event at KICC.

While addressing the media, the BBI secretariat said that the BBI Consitutional Amendments Bill 2020 was ready.

“We wish to inform all Kenyans that we shall launch collection of signatures as it is required by law for the BBI Constitutional amendments is ready,” read part of the statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the BBI secretariat, the collection of signatures is expected to cross all 47 counties.

“We call upon all Kenyans that we shall of goodwill, those who want to see an end to corruption, ethic antagonism, marginalization of sections of society, the empowerment of youth, women and the disabled to board the train,” it read.

The launch of the collection of signatures was called off last week by the team saying that it was necessitated by the late completion and publication of the constitution Amendment Bill 2020.

Earlier, Raila Odinga met with the joint BBI secretariat Chairs Dennis Waweru and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed in readiness for the scheduled launch Wednesday.

Proponents of the report have on several occasions shot down proposals by various groups in seeking to amend the document.

The ODM chief said that most of the issues have been captured in the document adding that no new substantive issues will be added into the report.

Once the collection of signatures is concluded, they will be delivered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.

The BBI Bill will then be sent to all the 47 county assemblies for debate.