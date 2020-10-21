BBI steering committee: The journey

Report of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Taskforce Report was finally handed over to President Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

Dubbed Building Bridges to a United Kenya: from a nation of blood ties to a nation of ideals, the report makes a raft of proposals whose architects say provide the best solutions yet to deal with the challenges that have plagued the country for years.

The report is proposing policy, administrative, statutory and constitutional instruments that it says addresses the national challenges outlined in the Joint Communiqué of ‘Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation’.

Formed vide Gazette Notice No. 264, published on 10th January, 2020, the steering committee conducted validation of the Task force Report on Building Bridges to a United Kenya through consultations with citizens, civil society, the faith-based organizations, cultural leaders, the private sector and experts.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



From the engagements, the team has now proposed administrative, policy, statutory and constitutional changes necessary for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Task force Report, taking into account any relevant contributions made during the validation period.

The team conducted validation of the Task force Report by Reviewing the contents of the Taskforce Report, holding a total of 93 stakeholder validation meetings.

These meetings were attended by representatives from civil society, faith-based organisations, women’s groups, youth groups, persons with disability (PWD) groups, cultural leaders and government institutions.

The team also participated in regional delegates’ meetings where it received written validation submissions from leaders at the end of each of the meetings; participated in regional public meetings receiving written submissions.

The committee also processed a total of 124 hand-delivered memoranda and 223 emailed memoranda, invited external experts and drafters to provide technical information, and also undertook desktop review of relevant documents and international good practices to inform and enrich the report.