BBI taskforce chair Yusuf Haji calls for full implementation of report

The Chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce senator Yusuf Haji is calling for full implementation of the report to ensure it does not gather dust in shelves like others prepared in the past.

Speaking Thursday at the Bomas of Kenya during the unveiling of the report, the Garissa country senator assured Kenyans that the report captured the views of all Kenyans and it is aimed at ensuring inclusivity for a better Kenya.

Senator Haji said Kenyans did not want the report to suffer a similar fate as that of the previous reports touching on outstanding national issues, whose implementations have never seen the light.

At the same time senator Haji asked Kenyans to read and understand it and make their decision.

The report, with several far-reaching recommendations, is a culmination of March 2018 handshake between the President and Odinga, after a prolonged electioneering period, which was characterized by violence and deaths.

Meanwhile, the launched BBI report is aimed at promoting Inclusivity and end Political Antagonism in the country.

The proposals by the Garissa senator Yusuf Haji led taskforce, proposes that the runners-up of the Presidential election become an ex-officio Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Official Opposition.

On the structure of government, the BBI team recommends what it termed as home grown and inclusive system, that comprises an executive headed by a popularly and directly elected President, and a robust, structured opposition that holds the government to account.

According to BBI, the Executive, include the President, a Deputy President, a Prime Minister, and Cabinet Ministers. The President shall remain Head of State and Government, and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces.

According to the report, the Prime Minister, shall control and supervise execution of day-to-day functions and affairs of the government. To ensure the Cabinet represents the face of Kenya, the President will only appoint Cabinet Ministers after consultation with the Prime Minister.

Elsewhere, the BBI has proposed radical changes that will transform the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC.

The proposals include the removal of the current commissioners from office and the establishment of a new team before the next general election.

The report recommends that the qualifications for the position of chairman be made open to allow non-lawyers to vie for it and that candidates should have at least 15 years of experience at a senior management level.

The chairman should also be accorded more powers to double up as the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

Further, returning officers should be contracted through a system similar to that of hiring commissioners on a part-time basis and should oversee only one general election.

The report unveiled to the public Wednesday in Nairobi, proposed a three-year contract to the commissioners with a one-term renewal.