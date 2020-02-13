BBI validation hearings resume

The Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Report resumed its validation hearings Thursday morning.

The sittings were suspended following the death of former President Daniel arap Moi.

The sittings had earlier been scheduled to commence Wednesday but were postponed until after Moi’s burial.

The team held an institutional stakeholder consultative forum with officials from the Ministry of Public Works, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the Multi-Sectoral Forum and Women in Business.

In its submissions to the committee, NCIC chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia called for review of laws to guarantee inclusivity in counties.

He also recommended an amendment to the NCI act to ensure Counties adhere to the principle of diversity, among other recommendations.

The Committee will tomorrow meet Youth groups, the County Assemblies Forum, and the Political Parties Liaison Committee.

The task force, which was given a year to submit its proposals to President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to tackle key challenges facing the nation, has already published a detailed itinerary for public engagements across the country.

Ksh100 million has been set aside to fund the initiative.