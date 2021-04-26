BBI report will not solve Kenya’s problems- MP Moroto

Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have maintained that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will not solve Kenya’s problems.

This comes when the Bill is facing challenges on its mode of creating extra 70 constituencies as proposed

Led by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said that since the creation of the new constitution, implementation that has remained a challenge but the constitution is fit for Kenya citing the creation of equalization fund that has assisted neglected regions like West Pokot.

He added that it was wrong for some sections of MPs to lie to Kenyans that BBI was a solution to problems facing Kenyans but instead the BBI will be a burden to taxpayers.

Moroto cited that the 2010 constitution had not been fully implemented fully and it was wrong to push for a referendum.

He said that the proposal in the BBI document to take 35% of funds to counties was not practical.

He said that there is a need to allow democracy to prevail for those who don’t want the document to oppose it.

He, however, pointed out that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should be left to work independently.