BBI: Wiper leader roots for powerful premier

Written By: Caroline Kamau
Wiper’s Musyoka is supporting the presidential system of governance that would also integrate a powerful premier
Wiper Democratic party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is rooting for a powerful premier to be deputized by two assistants.

Speaking when he presented his submissions to the BBI committee taskforce, Kalonzo said he supports a presidential system of governance that will also incorporate a strong premier.

On the fourth day of the validation engagement forum on the building Bridges initiative report, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, COTU’S Benson Okwaro, deputy governors and the young people welfare Association would present their submissions before the steering committee.

His deputy Farah Maalim was however opposed to the arrangement, instead supporting a purely parliamentary system.

Kalonzo also recommended the amendment of the political parties Act to give political parties powers to withdraw sponsorship and membership of errant members.

On their part, deputy governors are proposing a purely presidential system of government. COTU and Kenya Medical Pharmacist and Dentist Union would take the chance to oppose a proposal to merge the labour court with other courts instead recommending for its strengthening to deal with emerging labour concerns.

On his part, KMPDU’S Ouma Oluga recommended the creation of a health care commission, a proposal that deputy governors are opposed to.

Elsewhere, the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya has cautioned the political class against using the BBI report to drive their political agendas saying such a move would act against the spirit of the ongoing process.

 

