Be extra vigilant, security personnel manning KCSE exam urged

Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr John Elungata has urged security personnel manning the KCSE exam to be extra vigilant to avert any exam irregularities in the various schools they are manning in the coast region.

Speaking Friday in Voi at Deputy County Commissioner’s office while supervising opening of the exams storage container and distribution of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) materials, the coast region administrator urged the exam monitors to actively monitor the KCSE exam so that they can maintain the integrity of the exams.

At the same time the RC urged the exam Centre managers to be extra vigilant and ensure that the exams are guarded.

Elungata who was accompanied by Taita Taveta County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said it’s regrettable in some parts of the country there have been reported incidences of exam leakages, terming it a shame which will in the end jeopardize the examination results of the students.

A total 699,745 KCSE candidates are sitting for the exam which is being manned by a total of 227,000 teachers.

The 2020 KCSE national examinations kicked off in march 26th and will end in end on Friday 21st April 2021 with Home science, art and design, power mechanics electricity, drawing and design, aviation technology and computer studies practical’s.