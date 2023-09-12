Be part of the healthcare solution, Nakhumicha urges doctors

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has called upon doctors in the country in the country to be part of the solution in addressing challenges ailing the health sector.

The CS, who addressed a peaceful procession of doctors at Afya House, acknowledged that state of healthcare in the country needs improvement.

Nakhumicha assured that issues raised in the petitions presented by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) will be resolved in consultation with key stakeholders, including the National Assembly and the Council of Governors (COG).

“The issues you have raised here are a statement of fact, we are on the same page. Allow us to go through these petitions together with the other stakeholders. I want you to be part of the solution please do not be part of the problem. I believe this time round we are going to resolve the issue so long as you participate,” said nakhumicha.

In the petitions, the doctors want the government to undertake comprehensive reforms that will improve their working conditions and strengthen the healthcare sector.

The medics also seek equal opportunities and dignified employment for doctors and healthcare workforce including better terms for employment.