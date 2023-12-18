Be patient with President Ruto, Gachagua urges Kenyans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to have confidence in President William Ruto in improving the economy and asked for patience.

The Deputy President who was in Kitui for a church service added that Ruto’s administration will not discriminate any part of the country as far as socioeconomic development is concerned.

“President William Ruto is working hard to turn around the economy. There were teething problems at the beginning of the recovery process, but the President has a good plan, energy, and a hardworking team to transform the country. Be patient, pray for him, and support him as we walk the journey together,” said the Deputy President.

He said that though “the President inherited a shaky economy and a myriad of challenges such as a national debt of Sh9.6 trillion,” he reiterates that Ruto has performed and results will soon be felt by all Kenyans

On road infrastructure and water challenges in the Eastern region, the Deputy President said the government is committed to sorting out the issues to drive inclusive economic growth in the area.

“The government has rolled out plans on Umaa, Thwake, and High Grand Falls dams to address water shortage in the Lower Eastern Region. The plan to upgrade the Chiluni-Zombe-Mwitika road to the tarmac is on course. The government will sort out issues of water in Ukambani. The President and I will continue supporting the people of Ukambani, serving them and supporting activities of the church,” said the Deputy President.

Mr Gachagua was responding to requests by local leaders for the government to consider initiating various development projects in the region.

However, he asked the leaders and electorate of the region to ‘fix’ their politics by ditching the Opposition.

“You have been following Raila Odinga for many years but he humiliated your community leader (Kalonzo Musyoka) in the 2022 General Election by subjecting him to an interview for the running-mate slot. You do not humiliate a whole community by interviewing their leader for a running-mate position. Let us respect communities, especially a community that has supported you for five elections. Accord it respect and participate in its development affairs,” he stated.

At the same time, Gachagua said they will continue supporting the church and its development projects.

“The church supported us during the 2022 elections and the President and I will continue supporting it, attending church services and working with you. We love you,” he said.