Be ready to deal with emerging global threats, President Uhuru urges KDF

President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to invest more in continuous training so as to be better prepared to deal with emerging security threats.

The President spoke in Lanet Thursday while commissioning the newly officer cadets intake 08/2020.

“Our defence forces must be prepared to tackle diverse challenges, to effectively contain the security challenges of the 21st Century, training within the military must be better aligned with emerging threats across all domains, and the expanded demands placed on the shoulders of our Forces,” he said.

The Cadets commissioned are the eighth group under the Bachelor of Science in Military and Security Studies Programme offered by Kenyatta University in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence.

His Excellency the President also urged the Officer Cadets to stand ready to fight and respond to natural disasters and national building initiatives.

The President urged the new Cadets to remain true to the professionalism impacted on them during training saying, “let me reiterate to the newly Commissioned Officers that you are most privileged to have been selected to serve in the Kenya Defence Forces or within the military of our Allies. As you join your respective Services and Units, be proud of your achievements and new Officer status.

Kenya Military Academy trains Cadets within the East Africa has over time trained cadets from other African Countries like Botswana, Burundi, Malawi, Swaziland with an aim to strengthen ties within the EAC Countries

“I have no doubt that the Commissioned Cadets from Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, will be going back to their respective countries having acquired first-class training from one of the foremost military training institutions in Africa. Most significantly, I am confident that the friendships established amongst you will contribute to the strengthening of our national ties and our collective responses to the security challenges that we continue to face in our region,” President Uhuru said.

President Kenyatta awarded officers who excelled in various fields led by Brian Mathinji Ngure who emerged the best officer cadet in leadership and command, winning the sword of honour followed by Safia Diramu Dida who took second position.

Denis Melita Nanyukoko took the award for the best cadet in professional studies while David Paul Gitonga emerged second in the category.

The award for the best officer cadet in character development was won by Paul Odhiambo Olwal while the second position went to Endrico Lopua Elimlim.

Mika Mohamed Yona of Tanzania won the award for the best allied officer cadet in order of merit while Joekevin Muiga Rugara emerged the best officer cadet in academic studies.

The commissioning parade was attended by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Defense Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi.

Also present were Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Commandant of the Kenya Military Academy Major General Peter Njiru among other national and military leaders.