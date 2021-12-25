Be strong, we will defeat covid, Kalonzo tells Kenyans

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenyans to remain hopeful, strong and never be dismayed by current situation in the world.

In his Christmas message to the nation Saturday, Kalonzo said unlike previous years, the Christmas season has been upset by the new Covid variant just as the world thought it was out of it.

“Many families will not physically share a meal together, laugh and celebrate each other physically due to this new apparent.” He said

“This is our new tribulation. Our world’s tribulation. It does not mean our collective tribulation.” He added

The former vice president, who also conveyed best wishes from his wife Pauline, said Kenyans should not waver or give up given that in due time, Covid and all its variants will be overcome.

While reflecting on the words of Holy Book, the Wiper leader noted that many are tribulations facing humanity, but nevertheless, all must take heart and believe that they wont last a lifetime.

“Jesus Christ showed us by word and deed how to overcome odds including the greatest pandemic our world has and still witnesses. He is and will remain our greatest Teacher. With Him we shall rebuild and get stronger – physically, mentally and economically.”

“And because of Him we are stronger than at any point of our Republic’s history. Your perseverance, your resilience and your utmost faith in God makes us One Kenya, One People.” He said