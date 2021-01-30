Be wary of cunning politicians, President Kenyatta cautions Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Kenyans to support the BBI law reform process by outlining its benefits to the country especially to the Counties where more resources will be channeled with its passage.

At the same time, the President advised Kenyans to be wary of politicians opposed to BBI process saying they are not being sincere in their opposition to the popular initiative.

“BBI is about allocating more resources to the grassroots. Kenyans should not be fooled by a section of politicians opposed to the document to further their selfish interests at the expense of the common good.

“For instance, is it wrong to have more resources allocated to counties? And if it is not wrong, why are they opposing the BBI document,” President Kenyatta posed.

The President spoke on Saturday at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County where he addressed over 7,000 leaders from Mt Kenya and its neighbouring Counties on the second day of his working visit in the region.

Contrary to the perception created by the anti-BBI crusaders, President Kenyatta said he consulted widely and reached out to various stakeholders before kicking off the BBI process, whose intention, he said, is to safeguard the rights and liberties of every Kenyan.

“From the wide consultation, it is clear that BBI will unite the country, entrench peace as well as ensure equity, fairness and justice,” President Kenyatta told the delegates who included leaders of business, community, women, youth and other interest groups.

Once again, the Head of State reiterated his commitment to leaving behind a legacy of a peaceful and united country where every Kenyan will enjoy their socio-economic and political rights without the fear of infringement, saying BBI will help achieve that goal.

“I want to leave the country in a state where those in leadership are accountable for their actions and no one can misuse their authority to trample on the rights of the citizens,” President Kenyatta said.

The President asked the politicians to stop using the youth to cause violence, saying they should instead be engaged in finding lasting solutions to their challenges as proposed by BBI.

Speaking at the meeting, the leaders acknowledged the benefits of BBI and vowed to market it at all levels from the grassroots to Parliament.

They also affirmed their support to President Kenyatta’s leadership, saying it has transformed the region and the country at large.

The leaders representing all levels of society from Governors, Senators, opinion shapers to youth, women and businessmen said they will speak with one voice to ensure that the country is united.

They also spoke against the “Hustler” and “Dynasty” narrative being peddled by the anti-BBI politicians, saying it is a divisive propaganda that could plunge the country into social class conflicts.

Saturday’s meeting follows a similar one held yesterday at the same venue where 550 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and their respective leadership teams endorsed the BBI document.