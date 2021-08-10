Beach volleyball Commission to spread the game to grassroot

By Dismas Otuke

Kenya Beach Volleyball Commission has embarked on a nationwide campaign of training high-school students as part of growing the game.

Commission Chairman Moses Mbuthia launched the initiative at Graceland secondary school, after which they will take it to Bindo Bay in October.

Mbuthia who is also Kenya Volleyball Nairobi Chairman said they will also conduct training clinics in addition to launching volleyball circuit in all the 47 counties.

“As a Commission we are committed to improving the game at the grassroot that’s why we want to take it in Secondary schools where we have alot of students who are passionate about the sport. Proper structures and policies to make this country a powerhouse in Beach Volleyball are necessary and we want to make it happen” he stated.

Last year,the Commission unveiled three programmes targeting youth, coaches and referees in a move aimed at rolling out an elaborate youth development program in primary schools.

The Commission has been working closely with the Kenya Volleyball Federation to secure sponsors for their intended programmes.

Many countries have taken the issue of beach volleyball promotion seriously and Kenya is seeking to emulate on their counterparts to grow the state of the game locally.

Elsewhere,Kenya beach volleyball women’s team coach Sammy Mulinge has challenged upcoming players to have a different perception about the sport.

Mulinge who was in charge of the team that participated in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics said players still regard the sport as a second choice.

“Just look at how things have been happening previously, players who join the sport have exhausted their playing time in the indoor volleyball and they join beach to retire which should not be the case,” said Mulinge who doubles up as Kenya Ports Authority men’s team coach.