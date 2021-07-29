Beach Volleyball :Kenya falters against USA to complicate Olympic dream

by Bernard Okumu

 

The national women’s beach volleyball team lost by two straight sets 2-0 {21-8,21-6} to USA in their second beach Volleyball group D match at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Kenya who had lost by similar margin against Brazil in their opening match was out to revive their Olympic campaign but found the going tough after losing to the American duo of K. Claes and S.Sponsil.

 

Kenya faces Latvia on Saturday in their final group match.Latvia beat Brazil 2-1 on Thursday.

 

The Kenyan duo Brackcides  Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha face an uphill task of making it past the group stages on their first time of asking at the Olympics. They wind up their group D campaign against Latvia on Saturday.

Latvia beat Brazil 2-1 in the other group D match.

A win for Kenya n against Latvia will keep alive their progressing to the knock out phase as one of the lucky losers.

 

 

  

