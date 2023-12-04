Beach Volleyball: Kenya to host Zone V Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Kenya is set to host the Zone V beach volleyball paris Olympic qualifiers from December 20th-23rd in Mombasa.

The top three countries in the zonal qualifiers will qualify for next year’s CAVB- African Volleyball Confederation Continental Cup whose winner will get the sole ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile,Kenya provisional squad for the coming qualifiers has been released.

Kenya Pipeline duo of Naomie Es Miguel Too and Gaudencia Makokha highlight the women’s team which has also Kenya Prison’s pair Yvonne Wavinya and Masaisai Pamela.

DCI Mercy Iminza and KCB Sharleen Sembeli complete the women’s teamthat will be coached by Lisa Lanjawa while Blackie Agala will be the team manager.

The men’s team has Makuto Elphas,Jairus Bett of Kenya Prison’s,Edward Kibet of KDF,Wilson Cheruiyot of Equity Bank,Donald Mchete of Mombasa Prisons, and Wilfred Kimutai of DOD.

Patrick Owino has been named head coach while Ibrahim Oduor is the team manager.