Beach volleyball team in good shape ahead of Commonwealth Youth Games

The Kenyan beach volleyball team, consisting of two girls Abigail Chebet and Sharon Jepkogei, is set to embark on their maiden appearance on the global stage when they take part in the forthcoming Youth Commonwealth Games scheduled 4th-11th August in Trinidad and Tobago.

The team is confident that their preparation, which included participation in the secondary school games and a residential training camp in Kilifi have been adequate in preparing the side for the games.

Coach Patrick Owino expressed his belief in the team’s potential, citing the comprehensive preparations they received in both the secondary school games and the Kilifi residential camp.

The team has been training with the senior beach volleyball team that include Tokyo 2020 Olympian Gaudencia Makokha and drawn a lot from such experienced players.

The journey to Trinidad and Tobago marks a significant milestone in the sporting careers of Abigail Checbet and Sharon Jepkogei. The championship will be crucial to the players as it will provide them with an invaluable opportunity to gain international exposure and experience. Coach Patrick Owino emphasized that this exposure will be instrumental in their development and will also aid their transition to the senior elite level.

Abigail Checbet and Sharon Jepkogei expressed their excitement and determination to represent Kenya with pride on the international stage. They are eager to showcase their skills, compete against top-level athletes from around the world, and learn from the best in the sport.

The Kenyan beach volleyball team departed last evening for the games alongside Cycling,Triathlon and swimming teams.