Beatification of Sister Maria Carola set for Saturday

The beatification to sainthood of Catholic Sister Maria Carola is set to take place on Saturday in Kinoru Stadium Meru county.

The announcement of the beatification was authorised by Pope Francis in December 2021 and later announced by the Sisters of St. Joseph Cottelengo after a miracle attributed to her was recognised.

This is the second beatification in Kenya after that of Sister Irene Stefani Nyaatha in May 2015.

“Pope Francis has granted the celebration of the Rite of Beatification of the Venerable Sister Maria Carola Cecchin (1877-1925), of the Congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph Cottolengo, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Meru, Kenya.” said the Sisters of Joseph Cottelengo

The celebration will be presided over by his Eminence Cardinal John Njue, the Archbishop emeritus of Nairobi, who will represent the Supreme Pontiff.

President William Ruto is expected to attend the event alongside government officials and international dignitaries.

The Italian born Catholic nun who was born in Padua, Northern Italy, is celebrated for her commitment and dedicated service in Meru Diocese where she served for 20 years.

The miracle attributed to Venerable Servant of God Maria Carola happened at Gatung’a in Tharaka-Nithi County where a woman being attended by nurse sisters gave birth to a boy with no heartbeat.

One of the Sisters identified as Katherine addressed a heartfelt prayer to Sister Carola and the newborn baby named Msafiri Hilary Kiama began to breathe thirty minutes later.

The incident is said to have happened in April 2013 and nine years later the child continues to live in peace.

Sister Carola who is a member of the Sisters of Jose Cottelengo died in November 1925 aboard a ship on the Red Sea as she traveled from Kenya to Italy for treatment.

Her beatification also comes on the eve of the Jubilee celebrations for the 50 years of the Cottolengo presence in Kenya.