Beatrice Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich sizzle to advance to the 3,000m steeple chase final

Beatrice Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich sizzle to advance to the 3,000m steeple...

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and World bronze winner Faith Cherotich advanced to the finals of the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing Olympoic Games in Paris,France.

Faith Cherotich who stuck on the inside for the most part of the race finished second in 9 minutes 57.10 seconds. Defending Champion Uganda’s Peruth Chemutaio won the heat in 9.10.51 while Gesa Krause of Germany was placed third after clocking 9:10.68.

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech topped her hear to make it to the finals after she timed 9:13.56 while home favourite Alice Finot and Lea Mayer of Germany wound up in second and third places respectively.

Commonwealth games champion Jackline Chepkoech however failed to advance to the finals after she finished ninth in her heat.

The qualification round was won by Kenyan born Bahrain runner Winfred Yavi who timed 9.15.11 while Sambo Almayew of Ethiopia and Valerie Constien of USA were ranked second and third respectively.

A total of 15 athletes qualified for the final scheduled on Tuesday August 6th at the Stade De France.

Since the introduction of the women’s water jump and barrier race at the Olympics in 2008 in Beijing Kenya is yet to win the race only managing two silver and two bronze finishes.