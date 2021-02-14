Beatrice Chepkoech breaks world 5km record in Monaco

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech broke the world 5km record clocking 14:43 to win the women’s 5km race at Monaco run.

The performance by the 29-year-old Kenyan bettered the previous record in a mixed gender race of 14:48 set by Caroline Kipkirui in 2018, and is also one second faster than Sifan Hassan’s 14:44 record for a women’s-only race.

Chepkoech battled strong winds during the early stages of the race along the Monaco coastline but fought on over the latter stages to claim a second world record, this one joining her 8:44.32 record in the 3000m steeplechase set in 2018, also in Monaco.

“I’m so happy because I didn’t expect it,” said Chepkoech, the 2019 world champion in the steeplechase. “It was cold and there was a lot of wind, but I tried to follow my pace maker and everything was perfect.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Despite the winds, Chepkoech had already forged a six-second lead just 500 metres into the race, before reaching the first kilometre in 2:57, 15 seconds clear of Meraf Bahta, her nearest competitor.

Splits of 2:59 for the second kilometre and 3:01 for the third followed before she and pacesetter Luuk Maas decided to up the tempo as they approached the Larvotto Tunnel portion of the course, at the northeastern edge of the Principality’s main port, a second time.

After a 2:57 fourth kilometre, Chepkoech ended her morning’s work with a 2:47 closing kilometre to take ownership of the world record.