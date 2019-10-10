Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi back in office after ouster

The return of Beatrice Elachi to County Hall as the Speaker of Nairobi was characterized by complete disorder and confusion.

Chaos ensued as soon as Elachi made entry into the county assembly as a group of Ward Reps opposed to his return tried to forcefully evict her from the premises.

The faction was however met with commensurate force from MCAs backing the under-fire speaker who has been away for 13 months.

In a well-orchestrated scheme, a section of MCAs opposed to her return made attempts to lock her out of the chambers.

They were however met with resistance from another group of ward reps who were equally prepared to repel hostility against Elachi.

The confrontation resulted in shattered glasses, broken tables and chairs, all scattered across the room.

Addressing the media, Elachi attributed her woes to Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, whom she accused of plotting her downfall.

Police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the crowd that had caused the commotion inside City Hall.

In the afternoon, an undeterred Elachi made her way to the chambers to lead her first sitting.

As the substantive speaker, Elachi said she had returned to streamline operations in the assembly.

Elachi was impeached on September 16, 2018, by some 103 MCAs in a motion filed by Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu.

However, in May 2019 the Employment and Labour Relations Court, however, reinstated Elachi citing massive flaws in ousting her and directed her immediate return to the office.

The court further prohibited the MCAs from debating any motion to remove Ms Elachi without according her due process.