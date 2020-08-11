Beatrice Kadeveresia Elachi first came into limelight when the Alliance Party of Kenya nominated her to the Senate to represent women after the 2013 general election.

She would subsequently be elected the Senate Majority Whip as a result of a pre-election pact between APK then headed by current Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and the National Alliance party.

The position which she held for 5 years, gave her political career impetus culminating in her contesting for the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat on a Jubilee party ticket in 2017.

Elachi however lost to ODM party candidate Simba Arati in what was a close contest marred with chaos.

In an unlikely turn of events, she was appointed the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, a move endorsed by a majority of the MCAs after the party had fronted her as its candidate.

It has been a torturous journey. One year in office, differences between her and a section of the MCAs emerged soiling what had been so far a worthwhile journey.

The love-hate relationship escalated to a point that the MCAs unanimously impeached Elachi in 2018 accusing her of disrespect, violation of the constitution among other allegations.

She was out in the cold for over a year. Then she made a comeback; her differences with embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuzi buried and forgotten.

The two even vowed to work together for the benefit of Nairobi residents but the unity was short lived.

They fell out at a time when Sonko had handed over the management of some County functions to the National Government.

Amid the feuds with the MCAs aligned to Sonko, she still managed to cling on. She was however fighting a losing battle; the County Assembly remained divided and could no longer transact business.

Her resignation as Speaker Tuesday morning came as a surprise to some but to a majority of the MCAs it was long overdue.

For Elachi, it has been an exciting 7 years in active politics since she was nominated as a Senator. Where she goes from now and whether she will give the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat a second shot only time will tell.

In spite of the hurdles Elachi leaves City Hall a grateful person; Grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Nairobi.

The question however is, who is Elachi? How did she end up in the Senate some years ago?

Born 47 years ago in Kakamega County, she attended St. Teresa’s Primary School for her elementary education before proceeding to Moi Girls Vokoli High School.

Elachi later joined Africa Nazarene University for her bachelors of Art degree before obtaining a masters degree on the same.

Before venturing into politics, Elachi worked as a Programs Officer for the United Nations Program for Women (UN Women), in collaboration with the National Council of Women of Kenya and the Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development.

She also worked as a trainer of women parliamentarians, in collaboration with the United Nations Program for Women, between 2003 and 2010.

Elachi rates the late Minister for Internal Security John Michuki as her mentor, saying Michuki gave her a platform to participate actively in politics.

After the demise of Michuki, Elachi joined hands with veteran politician Kiraitu Murungi who had founded the Alliance party of Kenya.

From 2010 until 2013, she served as the party secretary general, the start of a journey that would see her nominated to the Senate.

Indeed she was a trailblazer, her election as the Senate Majority Whip-the first woman to hold that position in the history of the Country- gave her the opportunity to play politics in a different level altogether.

She may have exited the stage, but for how long only time will tell.