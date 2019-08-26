These three beauty vloggers are teaching their audience all they need to know about makeup

YouTube has a channel for every subject you can think of. Do you love cars? There’s a Kenyan channel for that. Do you love travelling? There’s a Kenyan channel for that and so on and so forth.

The biggest YouTubers in Kenya currently are beauty vloggers. Here are three active Beauty YouTubers you should watch if you’re into makeup or want to learn about makeup and how to do it. In this list we are focusing on the vloggers who mostly do makeup and beauty.

Wabosha Maxine

Subscribers: 106,796

Instagram:@wabosha_maxine

Wabosha Maxine’s channel is a bit of a mixed bag. She does all things beauty, with smatterings of travel, lifestyle and tidbits from her life.

Video to start with: If it’s your first time on Waboshe’s channel, start with ‘Makeup mistakes Kenyan women still make.’

Travel vlog: Check out her hilarious journey from Nairobi to Bangkok; ‘Sunrise in Nairobi, sunset in Bangkok.’

Interesting watch: So, she did Yoga that one time with her friend a Yogi.

Joanna Kinuthia

Subscribers: 96,735

Instagram: @joannakinuthia

Joanna Kinuthia is a self-taught makeup artist who currently has her own makeup line. She announced the launch of her cosmetics line late last year in an Instagram post which she followed up with a detailed unveiling on YouTube.

Video to start with: If you are just starting out on your makeup journey and want to learn a simple everyday makeup routine check out her ‘Everyday Makeup Routine (Beginner Friendly)’.

Makeup line: If you’re looking for a new makeup line to buy, check out her video ‘Unveiling the first collection’.

Interesting watch: ‘How I quit my 8-5 job and made over 1 million in under a year on YouTube’. No, really! That’s the title of the video. She really did that. It’s up there.

Rosina Sharon

Subscribers: 77,648

Instagram: @rosinasharon

Rosina Sharon is a makeup enthusiast with a passion for the art of the face beat.

Video to start with: Don’t know what makeup tools to use? ‘Basic makeup tools for beginners’ is the best place to start.

Swimsuit haul video: Like most YouTubers, sometimes they do videos that are not necessarily about beauty but are still in line with their brand. For this video, Rosina went on a plus size swimsuit haul.

Interesting watch: If you want to know more about Rosina, check out this video about her journey.

