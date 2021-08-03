‘Because You Said So’ comedy improv show postponed

The last BYSS show was in November 2020.

Comic fans who were looking forward to the return of the Because You Said So (BYSS) improv show have to wait even longer to enjoy the show. The BYSS show which has been enjoyed for seven years was supposed to return this August for its seventh anniversary edition. The postponement has happened due to a directive from the government banning all public gatherings.

“It breaks our hearts but we are better safe than sorry. We could never thank you enough for your support and love over the years. We are grateful for you and we look forward to improvising with you soon.” The BYSS crew expressed to fans. The seventh anniversary special edition was supposed to take place this weekend, 7th August at the Junction Mall. All those who had purchased tickets will receive refunds.

“We will be back bigger and stronger”, the crew has promised