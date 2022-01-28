Because You Said So comedy show happening next month

Kenya’s premiere improv comedy show is back.

The last time comedy and improv show fans got to enjoy the Because You Said So (BYSS) production was in November of 2020. The show has had to be postponed a couple of times due to the ongoing pandemic, most recently being put off from August 2021. Now a new date has been announced. February 12th 2022.

It will be the BYSS seventh anniversary special. Founded by Jason Runo in 2014, the show involves getting a cast of improvisers to make up scenarios, skits and stories on the fly, before a live audience. Next month’s show promises to be just as fun and exciting as any other. You can expect performances by June Gachui, Jason Runo, Mugambi Nthiga, Patricia Kihoro, Patricia Kihoro, Yafesi Muhoke, Kevin Maina, and Justin Karuguru.

Note that tickets are only being sold on an advanced basis and are limited in number.

When: Saturday, 12th Feb. 2022

Where: The Junction Mall

Time: Gates open at 5:00p.m., show starts at 8:00p.m.

Tickets: Here