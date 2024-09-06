Bedan Karoki to compete in Sunday’s Nairobi City Marathon

Japan-based Kenyan athlete Bedan Karoki has confirmed participation at the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City marathon set for Sunday, 8th September.

Karoki, who won silver at the 2016 World Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff, will be competing for the first time in a marathon race in Kenya.

The 34-year-old also finished 3rd at the 2017 London marathon and is tipped to give other local and international athletes a run for their money on Sunday.

The Nairobi City Marathon has attracted over 1,000 marathoners who will compete for the richest race in Kenya, with the winners set to pocket Ksh 3.5 million and Ksh 2.2 million for 1st runners up, while 3rd placed athletes will take home Ksh 1.5 million.

Other categories in Sunday’s race include the 21 km, 10 km, and 6 km fun run.

The Marathon race will start at 6:45am followed by the half marathon at 7:30am while the 10km race is set to get underway at 9:00am .

The marathon, which was launched in 2022, has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).