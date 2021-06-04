Beekeepers launch stinging attacks on bill seeking to regulate apiary

Beekeepers in the North Rift have harshly opposed the proposed Livestock Bill 2021 which seeks to outlaw farmers from keeping bees for commercial purposes except in an apiary or home of bees registered by the government.

The legislation which is being sponsored by Leader of Majority at the National Assembly Amos Kimunya received a backlash from farmers terming it draconian warning that if passed into law many farmers especially in Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties will lose their major source of income.

Being an ASAL Counties thus does not sustain farming, many depend on bee farming and pastoralist to pay fees for their children and also buy foods from the sale of honey.

According to Justine Chebii, the chairman of Baringo Beekeepers Association, the bill is ill advised as no public participation was made to listen to concerns of farmers, he noted that the move is meant to monopolize the production and sale of honey and cutting off those who have been deepening on the practice as a key source of income.

Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren said he will marshal parliamentarian to reject the bill which he says will affect livelihood of thousands of Baringo County residents,

According to the proposed bill those who disregard provisions of the Livestock Bill 2021 face a Kshs. 500,000 fine or a prison term not exceeding one year or both.

“A person shall not keep bees for commercial purposes unless in an apiary registered under this Act, own or possess bees or keeping equipment for commercial purposes unless the person is registered under this Act,” the State-backed Bill reads.

The Bill also stops a person from allowing bees to be kept on land owned or occupied by the person unless the land is registered under the Act as the location of an apiary.

The proposed law requires those wishing to be registered as beekeepers to tender their application to the county executive member responsible for livestock in the prescribed manner.

“The county executive member for livestock shall if satisfied that the applicant meets the requirement of registration prescribed in regulations, register the applicant and issue the applicant certificate of registration in the prescribed form,” the Bill states.

The Bill also stipulates that the certificate of registration shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.

“A person who becomes a beekeeper only because of the ownership, or the charge, care or possession or bees kept in a device of an approved kind and used for purposes of pollination of crop, is not required to be registered under this section if the bees and device are disposed of in the prescribed manner within eight weeks after the person becomes a beekeeper in relation to them.”