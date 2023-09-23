Beez FC wins 13th Edition of KOT 5 Aside tournament

Beez FC on Saturday won the inaugural #KOT5Aside at Ngong road arena, Nairobi County.

Beez FC beat Pollycraps FC in a tight final that drew a huge audience within Ngong road arena.

The champions of this year’s #KOT5Aside will walk away with Ksh100,000 courtesy of Odibets.

The losing finalists Pollycraps FC walked home with Ksh60,000 while the third-placed team earned Ksh40,000.

“Through Odimtaani initiative, we are keen to support local talent at the grassroots level,” Odibets GM Dedan Mungai stated.

Beach Boyz FC won the 12th edition of the inaugural #KOT5Aside which was held in Mombasa County.

This year’s tournament was sponsored by one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets.

#KOT5Aside is a tournament that brings together Kenyans on Twitter for a game of football.

#KOT5Aside was founded in 2018 by Twitter personality Alex Muange (Sir Alexas) and it’s an initiative that brings together Kenya’s online community to enjoy football and networking