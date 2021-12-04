Beijing has not cut financing to Africa, Chinese Embassy in Kenya asserts

China’s top diplomat in Nairobi has repudiated reports indicating Beijing has cut its financing to Kenya and Africa as a whole.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian says the claims are misleading given that the finances being extended to the continent are increasing.

“I can assure you, the financial support from China to Africa will only increase. It will never reduce.” He said at a press conference in Nairobi.

Ambassador Zhou was responding to widespread reports in the media during the week that the Asian economic giant had cut down investment pledges from $60 billion announced in 2018 to $40 billion, at the recently concluded Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) ministerial meeting held in Dakar, Senegal.

According to Zhou, the financial arrangements that will support the nine programs to be pursued by China and Africa over the next three years are, in fact, more than 60 billion US Dollars announced in Beijing.

Zhou noted that the difference this time is that China has not put a monetary value to all the projects it intends to do in the next three years.

In the Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced $10 Billion for trade financing, $10 Billion to be invested by Chinese businesses, another $10 Billion as a credit facility to African financial institutions, as well as $10 Billion of its share of IMF to African countries.

“This is roughly in excess of 40 Billion USD. And that is before you factor in the pledge to supply 1 Billion vaccines which takes a lot of money. Particularly, the donations will take another $10 Billion plus,” said Amb. Zhou in regards to President Xi’s undertaking to deliver ONE BILLION doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa to boost the fight against the deadly pathogen.

“In the nine programs announced, China has pledged to undertake 80 projects and that will take a lot of money. China has also undertaken to initiate and finance 10 interconnectivity projects,” He added

The ambassador notes that this doesn’t factor in the monies to be channeled to areas such as education and training, agriculture, ICT, environment conservation, and security.

He, therefore, says the figures being reported do not paint the whole picture of the value of commitments made by China to Africa. In trade finance, for instance, Ambassador Zhou says China had committed $500 Million to Africa three years ago, a figure way smaller than the $10 Billion announced this year.

“Some numbers have not been captured, like the $300 Billion USD in terms of imports from Africa in the next three years,” Zhou noted

He argues that all other commitments remained constant with what was pledged in 2018 and China’s share of IMF was added to the package.

Looking at all these commitments made to promote China-Africa cooperation, the Ambassador insists that the financial support from China is actually on the rise and not vice versa.

He further clarified that the decision on the amount of financial support to be channeled to Africa by China is made by the two sides after a considerable amount of dialogue.

“In the new arrangement, the basic principle of China is to meet Africa’s most pressing needs. We settle on all these programs after enormous consultations. We listen a lot to our partners in Africa.” He disclosed

China Kenya relations

Kenya has been one of the major beneficiaries of Chinese financing for the development of its projects especially infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports, and in terms of investments by Chinese companies.

Amid claims that Kenya should worry about “cuts in finances extended by China”, Zhou said Nairobi-Beijing relations remain sound and reiterated that there has been nothing to warrant a review of the existing diplomatic ties.

“China-Kenya cooperation has been fruitful and mutually beneficial. Just look at what happened in the last three years. At the Government to government level, at least three new projects were initiated and they are all progressing well.” He said

He adds that “more than 10,000 tonnes of emergency food assistance has arrived in Kenya. That was an agreement in Beijing in 2018. Look at the numerous road by-passes being done jointly by China and Kenya. There is Konza national data center and smart cities. These are arrangements between our governments and they are there for all to see.”

When it comes to the government to government, people to people, and business to business relations, Zhou says the two sides have been implementing the FOCAC 2018 outcomes and this had led to desirable results.

“At the business level more is happening. Take the construction of the Global Trade Centre (GTC) and Expressway in Nairobi for example. The Lamu port, the first berth is in operation. We are also helping with the ongoing refurbishing of the old meter-gauge railway. Our cooperation is in numerous sectors. A lot has been happening in the last three years.” He said

His sentiments received support from Paul Ndungu Kamweru, the Director of Asia and Australia affairs in Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Sometimes last month, we went around the country and we were able to visit a number of projects that have been started and completed since 2018,”

“To be honest with you, the kind of initiatives that have come out of this cooperation are initiatives that have changed lives, created business, created jobs.” He said

He says Kenya has achieved a lot due to cooperation with China and expressed surprise that most of the things do not see the light of day in the media.

He said commitments made by China in 2018 FOCAC are largely responsible “for what you see today”.

Kamweru singled out new investments in manufacturing citing industries that are taking shape in Athi River and Industrial Area, all courtesy of Chinese Foreign Direct Investments.

He described Sino-Kenya cooperation as one that is full of promise.

“What we see is a partnership that is based on sincerity. FOCAC is not just a talk show. It is a forum that bears results. It is working.” said Kamweru.

The Chinese ambassador says China will work hand in hand with Kenya to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Dakar Conference and in that context strive for progress in the China-Kenya comprehensive partnership and deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries.