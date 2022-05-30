Beijing releases action plan for promoting digital economy

Beijing has released an action plan for the development of its digital economy to stimulate the vitality of the industry.

The plan puts forward measures such as improving the supply capacity of digital technology and nurturing the ecology for its innovation, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology on Monday.

It focuses on breakthroughs in core technologies in high-end chips, artificial intelligence, key software, blockchain, privacy computing, urban space operating systems and other fields.

Domestic and foreign open-source projects and institutions will be attracted to land in Beijing, and efforts to open and share data will be further intensified, according to the plan.

In the first quarter of 2022, the added value of Beijing’s digital economy reached 387.36 billion yuan (57.9 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.2 percent year on year, accounting for 41.2 percent of the city’s GDP, official data showed.