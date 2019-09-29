Bekele runs 2:01:41 and misses WR by 2 seconds

Distance legend Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia, came two seconds shy off the world record, after clocking 2 hours 1 minute 42 seconds to win the 46th edition of the Berlin Marathon held in the German Capital.

His counterpart, Ashete Bekere won gold in the women’s race in a time of 2 hours 20 minutes 14 seconds, with Kenyan Sally Chepyego coming in 3rd in a time of 2 hours 21 minutes 06 seconds, after last year’s champion, Galdys Cherono dropped out of the race with an injury.

Bekele, who set a time of 2 hours 3 minutes 3 seconds three years ago at the same course, took advantage of World record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s absence, as he cruised to victory ahead of countrymen Birhanu Legese and Sisay Lemma who clocked 2:02:48 and 2:03:36 respectively.

In what was a great morning for the Ethiopians, Ashete Bekere won the women’s race with a time of 2:20:14, with counterpart Mare Dibaba coming in second in a time of 2:20:22.