Beldine Odemba names Rising Starlets travelling squad

The national under 20 women’s soccer team head coach Beldine Odemba has named a total of 22 players in the squad that left last night for Luanda ahead of their return leg Women’s World U20 qualifier scheduled Saturday against the hosts, aNGOLA .

Kenya carries a healthy 6-1 lead from the first leg played on Sunday in Nairobi.

The winner of the tie will either Cameroon or Botswana in the third round of the qualifiers.

Cameroon edged out Botswana 2-0 in the first leg.

The Rising Starlets encounter is set to kick off at 5.30pm and will be played at de Junho stadium in Luanda.

Goalkeepers

Scovia Awuor, Abskonoita Khalitsa

Defenders

Mollyne Akinyi, Velma Kaveza, Purity Awino, Kikky Masika, Rachel Adhiambo

Midfielders

Jane Hato, Susan Akoth, Jerrine Adhiambo, Faith Atieno, Elizabeth Muteshi, Rebecca Kwoba, Charity Midewa

Forwards

Fasila Adhiambo, Valerie Leah Nekesa, Faith Naliaka, Emily Okute, Anne Nabwire, Elizabeth Mideva,Marion Serenge