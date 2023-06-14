Bellingham completes Real Madrid move

Jude Bellingham has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

The England midfielder, who will become his country’s most expensive player should the deal rise to the £115m price tag including add-ons, has signed a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real will pay an initial £88.5m for Bellingham, who will be presented as a Los Blancos player in a presentation on Thursday morning at 11am.

Bellingham leaves Dortmund after three seasons and was named Bundesliga Player of the Year in the most recent campaign.

In a farewell statement on the Dortmund website, Bellingham said: “Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years.

When Bellingham was at the peak of his powers during the World Cup with England, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had his say on where he ranks as one of the best young midfielders in the world.

“Bellingham is one of them,” the Italian said. “But I’ll stick with my midfielders, who are very good, especially the youngsters.”

It was a reminder, despite Bellingham being one of the most sought-after midfielders ahead of this summer transfer window, that Real Madrid are a club with plenty of pedigree in that position.