Ruth Matete‘s husband, BelovedJohn Apewajoye has died. He succumbed to severe burns he sustained after an accidental gas explosion at their home at Greatwall Gardens, Athi-River. He had been in ICU for the last few weeks.

She and her husband, BelovedJohn got married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family late last year.

At the time of his death, BelovedJohn and his wife were ordained pastors of Christ Nation along Thika Road.

Breaking the news in a Facebook post, she wrote, “My Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord ..I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time.”

Our condolences go out to the family.

