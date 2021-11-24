BeMobile launches digital mobile network for young consumers

BeMobile, a new African digital mobile network has commenced operations In Kenya targeting the African youth market.

In partnership with the global mobile virtual network Enabler (MVNE) x-Mobility, BeMobile seeks to reduce international call rates while giving users digital tools to enhance user experience.

The Pan-African network says it seeks to give Africans the freedom to connect with the world on different international numbers from the U.S.A, Canada and United Kingdom using personalized profiles, without the need for an extra sim card.

According to BeMobile Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mulei, all users will need is the BeMobile app to access the innovative service.

“The youth is the market to win. BeMobile believes in the African Youth Culture and that’s the reason we are launching BeMobile. We will do this partly thanks to the bold and inspiring spirit x-Mobility brings to the telecoms market. They also have years of experience and great digital know-how,” said Mulei.

The BeMobile App offers international numbers fromUK, US & Canada on user’s existing handset for those who want privacy and control over their mobile communication.

BeMobile will also offer free in-app calls to friends and family at home or abroad affordable international call rates, multiple new number profiles including international numbers for chatting with dating site matches

“BeMobile is an exciting youth brand committed to empowering and connecting the African youth to the world through digital solutions. Their new Pan-African mobile brand is not only exciting, but disruptive and innovative too,” said Shanks Kulam, co-founder of x-Mobility.